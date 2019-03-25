I955 FM


Trump claims he is completely exonerated on allegations of Russian help during the 2016 election

Posted on March 25, 2019 by newscenter5
Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Donald Trump claims he has been completely exonerated by an inquiry into allegations Russia conspired to help him win the 2016 election.

 

A summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited report released on Sunday found the Trump Campaign had not conspired with Russia.

 

However it was inconclusive on whether Mr. Trump had obstructed justice.

 

The Russia allegations had cast a shadow over Mr. Trump’s presidency and his chances of re-election in 2020.

 

Opposition Democrats like Jerry Nadler, are demanding full access to Mr. Mueller’s report, which was summarised for Congress by Attorney General William Barr.

 

Mr. Nadler heads a Committee of Congress, which will be investigating.

