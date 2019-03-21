PM addresses critics of his choice to seek medical attention in the U.S

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses critics of his choice to seek medical attention in the U.S as opposed to locally.
He says he has been seeing the doctor in California for over 20 years and he felt more comfortable.
Dr Rowley says this does not mean all is not well with this country’s health care system.
Speaking at today’s Post Cabinet news conference, Dr Rowley also said he has been cleared for duty by his doctor.
Dr Rowley had to seek medical attention in the United States after soft plaque was found in one of his arteries.
He spent two weeks in Los Angeles California where he underwent a series of tests.
The Prime Minister returned to the country on Tuesday.
