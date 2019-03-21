SRP could be charged in connection with fatal accident which claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman in Diego Martin

A Special Reserve Police officer could be charged in connection with a fatal accident on the Diego Martin Main Road.
The SRP is being questioned by the police following the death of Shervon Medina.
Ms. Medina was struck and killed while walking on a pavement in Diego Martin on Tuesday night.
It is said a Special Reserve Police officer drove the vehicle, which hit Ms. Medina.
Up to late yesterday the SRP was still in police custody.
Reports say Ms. Medina was walking from her husband’s home to a nearby shop on the Diego Martin Main Road on Tuesday night when she was hit.
It is said the vehicle was speeding along the pavement and struck Ms. Medina throwing her into the air.
Ms. Medina was 46-years-old and lived at Ifill Lane, Pinto Road, Arima
She was pronounced dead at the St. James Medical Facility.
According to the police report, the driver of the car which struck and killed Ms. Medina, was trying to overtake another vehicle which had just turned onto the Main Road from Salandy Street but instead clipped the fender of the vehicle and mounted the nearby pavement.
A video clip being circulated shows the vehicle travelling at a high speed on the pavement.
Many are expressing outrage at what took place.
