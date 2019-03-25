Search is on for 3 Freeport men reportedly abducted outside a parlour

The search is on for three Freeport men reportedly abducted outside a parlour on Uquire Road.
The men are 29-year-old Shazard Hosein, 19-year-old Aaron Roopnarine, and his 23-year-old brother Sunil Roopnarine.
They were taken yesterday.
It is reported that two men armed with guns got out of a car and ran into the parlour, demanding the shopkeeper hand over cigarettes and money.
Mr. Hosein’s brother Rocky, says the shopkeeper handed over cartons of cigarettes but told the men he had no money.
The men took the cigarettes and ran out.
However, Mr. Hosein claims the men went back into the parlour less than a minute after and asked which one of the men was Aaron.
They then bundled the Roopnarine brothers and Shazard Hosein into the car and sped off.
A report was made to the Freeport Police Station.
Sunil Roopnarine is the father of three young children while Mr. Hosein is engaged to be married.
Relatives are asking whoever has the men to please release them.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.