Search is on for 3 Freeport men reportedly abducted outside a parlour

The search is on for three Freeport men reportedly abducted outside a parlour on Uquire Road.

The men are 29-year-old Shaz­ard Ho­sein, 19-year-old Aaron Roopnarine, and his 23-year-old broth­er Sunil Roop­nar­ine.

They were taken yesterday.

It is reported that two men armed with guns got out of a car and ran in­to the par­lour, de­mand­ing the shop­keep­er hand over cig­a­rettes and mon­ey.

Mr. Ho­sein’s broth­er Rocky, says the shop­keep­er hand­ed over car­tons of cig­a­rettes but told the men he had no money.

The men took the cig­a­rettes and ran out.

How­ev­er, Mr. Hosein claims the men went back in­to the par­lour less than a minute af­ter and asked which one of the men was Aaron.

They then bun­dled the Roop­nar­ine broth­ers and Shazard Ho­sein in­to the car and sped off.

A report was made to the Freeport Police Station.

Sunil Roopnarine is the fa­ther of three young chil­dren while Mr. Ho­sein is en­gaged to be mar­ried.

Relatives are asking whoever has the men to please release them.