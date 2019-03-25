Off-duty officer kills 21-year-old linked with “Unruly ISIS Gang” during reported robbery attempt

An off-duty police officer has shot and killed the son of Allan “Scanny” Martin.

21-year-old Allan AJ Martin was shot during a reported attempted robbery in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Young Mr. Martin was linked to the “Unruly ISIS Gang” in Chaguanas.

Police say he also had a criminal record.

Mr. Martin and two other accomplices are reported to have tried robbing the officer and his 25-year-old girlfriend.

According to police at around 12:15am the officer parked his vehicle in front of his Enterprise house and opened the gate.

A SUV pulled up behind him and two masked men got out.

Police say the officer shot Mr. Martin as he opened the passenger’s door.

There was a gunfight and the officer fired several shots at the suspects who ran along Amow Street.

Police later found Mr. Martin bleeding in a nearby track.

He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died.

A 20-year-old man was later arrested and the SUV was impounded.

The reported gun used by Mr. Martin has not been found.