Off-duty officer kills 21-year-old linked with “Unruly ISIS Gang” during reported robbery attempt

Posted on March 25, 2019 by newscenter5
Allan “Scanny” Martin

An off-duty police officer has shot and killed the son of Allan “Scanny” Martin.

 

21-year-old Allan AJ Martin was shot during a reported attempted robbery in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

 

Young Mr. Martin was linked to the “Unruly ISIS Gang” in Chaguanas.

 

Police say he also had a criminal record.

 

Mr. Martin and two other accomplices are reported to have tried robbing the officer and his 25-year-old girlfriend.

 

According to police at around 12:15am the officer parked his vehicle in front of his Enterprise house and opened the gate.

 

A SUV pulled up behind him and two masked men got out.

 

Police say the officer shot Mr. Martin as he opened the passenger’s door.

 

There was a gunfight and the officer fired several shots at the suspects who ran along Amow Street.

 

Police later found Mr. Martin bleeding in a nearby track.

 

He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died.

 

A 20-year-old man was later arrested and the SUV was impounded.

 

The reported gun used by Mr. Martin has not been found.

