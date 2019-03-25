Off-duty officer kills 21-year-old linked with “Unruly ISIS Gang” during reported robbery attempt

An off-duty police officer has shot and killed the son of Allan “Scanny” Martin.
21-year-old Allan AJ Martin was shot during a reported attempted robbery in Enterprise, Chaguanas.
Young Mr. Martin was linked to the “Unruly ISIS Gang” in Chaguanas.
Police say he also had a criminal record.
Mr. Martin and two other accomplices are reported to have tried robbing the officer and his 25-year-old girlfriend.
According to police at around 12:15am the officer parked his vehicle in front of his Enterprise house and opened the gate.
A SUV pulled up behind him and two masked men got out.
Police say the officer shot Mr. Martin as he opened the passenger’s door.
There was a gunfight and the officer fired several shots at the suspects who ran along Amow Street.
Police later found Mr. Martin bleeding in a nearby track.
He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died.
A 20-year-old man was later arrested and the SUV was impounded.
The reported gun used by Mr. Martin has not been found.
