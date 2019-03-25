I955 FM


PM suggesting that the delay in completing sporting complex in Diego Martin was political

Posted on March 25, 2019 by newscenter5

Unknown-20Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is suggesting that the delay in completing the sporting complex in his constituency was political.

 

He officially opened the complex in Diego Martin yesterday.

 

He said he was in the Cabinet when the facility was conceptualised.

 

He called on the community to take care of the new complex.

 

This is just the first phase of the facility.

