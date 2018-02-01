Trump Administration extends temporary protection for nearly 7,000 Syrians

The Donald Trump Administration has extended temporary protection for nearly 7,000 Syrians living in the US as war continues to ravage their country.
They were shielded from deportation under a humanitarian program, Temporary Protected Status.
The President has cancelled TPS programs for various countries in recent months, affecting immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua.
The extension does not apply to any new or recent applicants from Syria.
For Syrians already living and working in the US, TPS will be extended for another 18 months. But Syrians who entered the country after August 2016 will be excluded from the program.
Created in 1990, TPS allows immigrants from countries deemed unsafe to lawfully live and work in the US.
It is used by hundreds of thousands of people from 10 designated countries that have been hit by problems such as natural disasters or civil conflicts.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.