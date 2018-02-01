I955 FM


68-year-old man shot and killed in Barataria

Posted on February 1, 2018 by newscenter5

downloadA 68-year-old man is shot and killed in Barataria.

The deceased is identified as Russel Seaton.

Reports say Mr. Seaton was at his 6th Avenue home last night when armed men entered.

He was shot several times.

Mr. Seaton was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.

