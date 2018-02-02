Search continues for captain of a vessel which overturned in Grenadian waters

The search continues for the captain of the vessel that overturned in Grenadian waters.

The incident occurred early yesterday mornnig.

There were 6 people on board the Galeon Adventura, five were rescued by the Cabo Star vessel after the captain received a distress call from persons on a barge.

One passenger of the Cabo Star told of his experience.

The situation caused a delay in the boats arrival to Port of Spain.

But on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday, agent for the vessel Kenny Scott said the captain had an obligation to assist.

The Grenada Coast Guard continues the search for the missing captain.

Meanwhile at the ferry terminal in Port of Spain scores of people complained about yet another day of delays.

The Cabo Star arrived at the port of Port of Spain at around 3 pm yesterday.