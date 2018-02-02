Police and Children’s Authority investigating video clip of young girl involved in sexual situation with adult

A video clip of a young girl involved in a sexual situation with an adult is now engaging the attention of the police and officials of the Children’s Authority.

The video clip has been widely circulated over the past two days, and many viewers have expressed their disgust.

There have been calls for action.

Chrystal Gemmond of the Children’s Authority yesterday told Newscenter 5 a probe was started.

There is the suspicion that it may have originated in Jamaica, since the authorities there are also carrying out investigations.

But the authority and the police here are warning people against sharing such clips.

Legal Services Officer at the Children’s Authority Charlene Jagganauth said the penalties are very stiff.

The authority is calling on people to be responsible and check its website for ways of reporting on such situations.