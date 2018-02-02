I955 FM


Children’s Authority confirms young boy seen with bruises in viral video is safe

Posted on February 2, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-11The Children’s Authority confirms a young boy seen with bruises from abuse is safe and in its care.

The authority is also thanking members of the public for their overwhelming response in bringing awareness to the case.

However, the authority is appealing to persons to refrain from sharing posts which reveal children’s faces and identity via the internet, since this can cause further trauma to the child.

It is also advising members of the public that all videos regarding child protection concerns should be sent to the following email addresses:

registry@ttchildren.org or info@ttchildren.org.

Reports can also be made to the authority’s hotlines at 996 or 800-2014.

