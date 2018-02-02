Civil Aviation Authority and Air Accident Investigation Department investigate fatal plane crash in Andros, Bahamas 2 weeks ago

The Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accident Investigation Department are working closely to quickly bring some closure to the families of victims of that fatal crash nearly two weeks ago.
A log book was one of several items recovered from the wreck of the Piper Aztec, the plane which went down in Andros nearly two weeks ago.
Five passengers and the pilot were on board at the time.
Crash experst say only five percent of anything related to the crash has been discovered so far.
They also reveal that the pilot had only recorded 250 flying hours and that his last log entry was made in 2014.
Chief Investigator of Air Accidents Delvin Major says his department’s aim is not to point fingers at anyone, but to determine the cause of the crash.
Even though investigators are not blaming the pilot Mr. Major did reveal he had little to no qualifications for flying in bad weather.
A memorial was held in Andros last friday for the fallen six.
