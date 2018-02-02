Fidel Castro’s son takes his own life in Havana

The 68-year-old son of Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro has killed himself in Havana.
Fidel Ángel Castro Díaz-Balart is said to have suffered from depression.
He had been treated by a group of doctors for several months due to deep depression.
He took his life this morning.
State television said he had been receiving medical treatment as an outpatient in recent months, following a hospital stay.
The first-born son of the late president was nicknamed “Little Fidel”, because of the family resemblance.
He was a Nuclear Physicist, trained by the former Soviet Union.
At the time of his death, he was a Scientific Adviser for the Cuban Council of State and he served as Vice President of Cuba’s Academy of Sciences.
He headed the island’s nuclear programme from 1980 to 1992, before it was suspended after the Soviet Union’s collapse.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.