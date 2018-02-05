Female bank employee charged with stealing from accounts of customers

A 22-year-old female bank employee has been charged with stealing from the accounts of customers just over 315,000 dollars.

The Republic Bank employee is Stephanie Elie.

She is said to have taken the money between September last year and January this year.

A total of 315,700 dollars was taken from several Republic Bank accounts.

The Fraud Squad was called in and an investigation was conducted.

Last Wednesday Ms. Elie who lives in Malabar was charged with 14 counts of larceny.

She is a teller at the Valsayn branch of the bank.

Ms. Elie appeared before Justice of the Peace Ackbar Khan and bail was set at .25 million dollars.

She is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate today.