Student of Scarborough Methodist Primary School dies week after Jet Ski accident

Little Shem Murray has died one week after a Jet Ski accident near Pigeon Point Tobago.

The Scarborough Methodist Primary School student died at the Port of Spain General Hospital last Saturday.

Shem was operating a Jet Ski when the bottom of the craft hit a coral reef below the water.

It is said upon impact the boy was thrown from the craft and his body slammed into the water.

When he was pulled out he was semi conscious.

After being transferred from the Scarborough Hospital to Port of Spain, Shem was put on life support.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the school population expressed its sorrow, saying he will be remembered by all.