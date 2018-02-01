Education Minister denies details surrounding situation at Valencia Secondary School

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is denying the details of a situation at the Valencia Secondary School, as reported by the media.
Minister Garcia says the media got it wrong and was being sensational while providing coverage of the situation.
On Monday there were reports that a group of people climbed over the fence of the school in order to get at some female students who were involved in a fight in Arima last Friday.
The situation at the school caused a major security concern.
But the Minister denies some of the details contained in media reports.
However there has been video clips on the reported situation at the school, which was forced to suspend classes early.
According to the President of the Trinidad And Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Lindsley Doodhai police had to be called to the school.
TTUTA has called for tighter security at the school.
