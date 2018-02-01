Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited protest salary issues

Industrial action in La Brea is triggered by salary issues and poor working conditions.
Yesterday workers attached to Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited took to the streets blocking several roads leading into La Brea making the area inaccessible.
From as early as 4:30am Wednesday construction workers burnt tyres and other debris causing major problems for persons coming in and out of the district.
Councillor for the area Gerald Debisette told Newscentre 5 police had to be called to the scene.
The workers have been engaged in a month-long demonstration.
CGCL’s main contractor and sub-contractors have been engaged with discussions with the workers.
But Mr. Debisette told us since then, the affected workers have abandoned their duties.
He said they have also demanded other employees to do the same.
Mr. Debisette said weeks ago a worker was beaten by the protesters for attempting to go to the worksite.
In the past MP for the area Nicole Olivierre has made continuous appeals to the workers and residents involved.
She has said they should consider the negative impact their action is causing to the community and surroundings areas.
Frequent delays, due to the continuous demonstrations caused the Angelin platform to be shipped to Mexico for construction resulting in revenue losses to the tune of millions of dollars.
