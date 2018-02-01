Angry parents promise another day of protest at San Juan Government Primary School

Angry parents of students of the San Juan Government Primary School promise another day of protest.
The parents say students are forced to endure poor conditions at the Tunapuna facility housing the school.
Yesterday irate members of the Parent Teachers Association formed a human chain and then tied themselves to the gate of the institution.
Police were called to the scene.
But President of the PTA Joel Scott told Newscentre 5 they would do it again if they have to.
Mr. Scott said he has been begging for talks with Education Ministry officials in an effort to address the health and safety problems at the building.
He said even the shed where the children are made to wait for the buses to take them back to San Juan is in deplorable condition.
He said the parents would be at it again today and would keep up their action until the issues are addressed.
Efforts to contact Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Junior Minister Dr. Lovell Francis yesterday for comment were futile.
