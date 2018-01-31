January 2018 most murderous month in this country’s history

January 2018 goes down in history as being the most murderous month in the country.
On January 29th , the country recorded 59 homicides.
Adding to the statistic was murder victim Ricardo Prescott who was gunned down in the Morvant/Laventille district on Monday night.
He was 20-years-old.
Reports say he was in the yard of his Trou Macacque home shortly after 8’o clock, when he was approached by an armed man.
The assailant opened fire, hitting Mr. Prescott several times.
He died at the scene.
Police say Mr. Prescott is unknown to them and does not have a record.
Investigators are now trying to ascertain a motive for his killing.
On Monday the body of Richard Beharry was found inside a car submerged in the Usine Pond in Ste Madeline.
He had a single gunshot wound to the head and on Sunday Keston Mayers and Brent Richards were also gunned down in separate situations in Never Dirty, Morvant and Princes Town.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.