A suggestion from a businessman that the selection process of new Police Commissioner should not be limited to Jamaica Constabulary Force

As the Police Service Commission gets ready to start the search for a new Police Commissioner, there is a suggestion that it’s time for the selection process not to be limited to talent within the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
Businessman John Mahfood, says over the years it has been traditional for the search for the Police Commissioner to be concentrated within the JCF, but he says this has not been effective.
The current Police Commissioner, George Quallo, will proceed on pre-retirement leave tomorrow.
Mr. Mahfood says it’s time for the search to include persons outside the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica, in order to get the best candidate.
Mr. Mahfood says the government may have to substantially increase the remuneration package for the Police Commissioner to attract the best candidate.
He says increasing the remuneration of the Police Commissioner is a proposal that would be readily supported by the business community.
Mr. Mahfood suggests that the remuneration for the Police Commissioner may have to be increased to the level of the Governor of the Bank of Jamaica if the government is serious about attracting the best candidate to the post.
He also says the successful candidate would have to be given the requisite resources to carry out the job; otherwise that person would also fail at taming the crime monster.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.