Tropical Storm Kirk downgraded to a depression

Tropical Storm Kirk has been downgraded.

It is now a depression.

But Meteorologist Akil Nancoo yesterday said the country will experience adverse weather conditions.

Mr. Nancoo said the bad weather will dissipate in the coming days.

And the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has issued a public advisory in light of the expected bad weather.

The ODPM says the MET office has issued an adverse weather alert at yellow level.

That is effective from 9 o’clock this morning to 10 o’clock tonight.

The agency is insisting the country is not under a storm watch or storm warning.