Tropical Storm Kirk downgraded to a depression

Tropical Storm Kirk has been downgraded.
It is now a depression.
But Meteorologist Akil Nancoo yesterday said the country will experience adverse weather conditions.
Mr. Nancoo said the bad weather will dissipate in the coming days.
And the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has issued a public advisory in light of the expected bad weather.
The ODPM says the MET office has issued an adverse weather alert at yellow level.
That is effective from 9 o’clock this morning to 10 o’clock tonight.
The agency is insisting the country is not under a storm watch or storm warning.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.