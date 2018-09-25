I955 FM


Ken Professor Philmore at San Fernando General following vehicular accident

September 25, 2018

5ab263ee24e3e.imageEmergency medical treatment for Pan Arranger, Ken Professor Philmore following a vehiclar crash.

 

Newscentre 5 understands the accident occurred in the Claxton Bay area.

 

Professor Philmore was reportedly found outside of his vehicle.

 

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday head of Pan Trinbago Keith Diaz confirmed Professor Philmore was at San Fernando General Hospital.

 

He said he is hopeful Professor Philmore has a speedy recovery.

 

Professor Philmore arranges for the band, Fonclair.

