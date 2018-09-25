Jamaican government confirms 4 of 28 nationals rescued by Columbian Coast Guard have returned home

The Jamaica government has confirmed 4 of the 28 nationals rescued by the Colombian Coast Guard following a fire on their vessel, have returned to the island.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says the 4 fishermen, who were being treated for burns at a medical facility in San Andres were released last Friday.

They were returned safely on Saturday, September 22nd .

The Minister says the men were met and transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital by health officials, but 1 of them remains in hospital for further treatment.

The Minister says arrangements continue to be made for the remaining 24 fishermen and crew members.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said while Jamaica had been given clearance to repatriate the fishermen those still being treated for burns cannot be released from medical care and arrangements for everyone’s return have to take that timing into consideration.

She says her Ministry will continue to keep the public updated and again expresses her continued appreciation to the Colombian authorities as well as key local stakeholders for their assistance.