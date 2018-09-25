Man in Laventille arrested after being found with a gun and ammunition in his possession

One man is now in police custody after a firearm and a quantity of ammunition were discovered and seized in Laventille.

Police say the find was made during an exercise last Sunday.

Officers on patrol noticed a man sitting on a bench with a bag strapped across his chest.

It is said, the suspect began walking, and on seeing the officers he fled.

Reports say the officers gave chase.

They later found one black Smith & Wesson pistol, and a magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition in his bag.

Police say the man he immediately arrested and taken the Besson Street Police Station and charged.