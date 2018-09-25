I955 FM


Pap Smear Initiative launched at Mt. Hope Women’s Hospital

Posted on September 25, 2018 by newscenter5

DSC_1699The Nursing Administrator at the Mt. Hope Women’s Hospital says one group of females is at greater risk of developing Cervical Cancer.

 

Claudette Udeka Frasier explains that Cervical Cancer is also most prevalent among women of one particular ethnic group.

 

She says women of low-income households are more susceptible.

 

Speaking on the Take Two program on i95.5fm on Sunday Mrs. Udeka Frasier said when symptoms of this cancer show up, it is usually too late.

 

Cervical Cancer is said to be the second most prevalent cause of cancer among women.

 

The Pap Smear Initiative is a campaign of the North Central Regional Authority and was launched at the Mt. Hope Women’s Hospital.

