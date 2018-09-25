Manager in fashion industry says how one chooses to wear their hair is a personal choice

One manager in the fashion industry says how one chooses to wear their hair is a personal choice.
Christopher Nathan of the Coco Velvet International Model Agency responds to the controversy following an episode of Caribbean’s Next Top Model.
This after one model disagreed with putting chemicals in her hair.
However, Mr. Nathan also believes that it is the prerogative of designers to accept or not accept one hair’s style.
The debate follows the reported scolding of Gabriella Bernard, by the show’s host, Wendy Fitzwilliam.
Speaking on the Take Two program on Sunday Mr. Nathan admitted that he too had some concerns about Ms. Bernard’s hairstyle when she was part of his agency’s workshop a few months ago.
Ms. Fitzwilliam told Ms. Bernard that she needed to be more professional.
Cultural Activist Dara Healy believes that the discourse now must be widened to include what it is to be professional.
She believes the call for professionalism must be placed in context.
According to Ms. Healy women have been traumatised by Ms. Fitzwilliam’s’ handling of the situation.
Both Mr. Nathan and Ms. Healy were speaking on the Take Two program on i95.5fm yesterday.
