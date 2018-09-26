Controversy brewing over incident by Hyatt involving Public Utilities Minister

A brewing controversy involving the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, some junior officers and the Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, after an incident in Port of Spain.

Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith last Sunday intervened after police officers are reported to have stopped Minister Robert Le Hunte near the

Hy­att Re­gency in Port-of-Spain.

The Minister is said to have ignored directions given by officers on a worksite.

It is also reported Minister Le Hunte called Commissioner Griffith complaining about abuse at the hands of the officers on duty.

The Minister has denied he did anything wrong, and suggested that there was not sufficient signage where works were being carried out.

Minister Le Hunte said the initial report of the incident was inaccurate.

Speaking briefly with reporters yesterday Commissioner Griffith said from all indications his intevention was needed.

Commissioner Griffith insisted things could have been handled differently by his officers.

Ac­cord­ing to a sta­tion di­ary note on the in­ci­dent which has been cir­cu­lat­ing on so­cial me­dia, one of the of­fi­cers re­port­ed to the sergeant on the scene that he stopped Mr. Le Hunte and di­rect­ed him to the route he should use to en­ter the Hy­att, but the Minister drove off.