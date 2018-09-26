Controversy brewing over incident by Hyatt involving Public Utilities Minister

A brewing controversy involving the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, some junior officers and the Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, after an incident in Port of Spain.
Commissioner Gary Griffith last Sunday intervened after police officers are reported to have stopped Minister Robert Le Hunte near the
Hyatt Regency in Port-of-Spain.
The Minister is said to have ignored directions given by officers on a worksite.
It is also reported Minister Le Hunte called Commissioner Griffith complaining about abuse at the hands of the officers on duty.
The Minister has denied he did anything wrong, and suggested that there was not sufficient signage where works were being carried out.
Minister Le Hunte said the initial report of the incident was inaccurate.
Speaking briefly with reporters yesterday Commissioner Griffith said from all indications his intevention was needed.
Commissioner Griffith insisted things could have been handled differently by his officers.
According to a station diary note on the incident which has been circulating on social media, one of the officers reported to the sergeant on the scene that he stopped Mr. Le Hunte and directed him to the route he should use to enter the Hyatt, but the Minister drove off.
