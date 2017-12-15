Trinidad & Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company confirms mechanical problems on Cabo Star

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company confirms there were mechanical problems on the MV Cabo Star vessel.
The company says the issues which began earlier in the day made Wednesday night’s trip from Tobago to Trinidad, impossible.
The vessel eventually sailed after 6 o’clock yesterday morning, but the delay caused major concerns for truckers.
President of the Truckers Association Horace Amede says the Cabo Star was loaded and ready to go at 11pm, but the engines failed to start.
Mr. Amede also lamented that the Christmas season is not looking too bright.
He was speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday.
