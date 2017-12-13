JSC: T&T should follow Jamaica to ensure bank fees receive regulatory oversight

A Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament is suggesting that Trinidad & Tobago follow Jamaica and ensure that the fees that banks impose on their customers receive regulatory oversight.
In its report released last week,the JSC on Finance and Legal Affairs’ Inquiry into Commercial Banking Fees in Trinidad and Tobago said: “The Ministry of Finance, in consultation with the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), should examine the existing legislation governing commercial banks and other financial institutions with a view (to) providing legislative oversight of fees —applicability and quantum— to commercial banking services.”
The JSC said called on the Ministry of Finance, in consultation with the CBTT, to examine the provisions of section 10 (d) of the Financial Institutions Act (FIA), with the view of issuing rules/guidelines for the imposition of fees for commercial banking services.”
The referenced section of the FIA states that the Central Bank may issue guidelines on any matter it considers necessary to regulate the market conduct of licensees.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.