I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TATT victorious at Court of Appeal

Posted on December 15, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-26The Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago comes out victorious in a landmark ruling at the Court of Appeal.

 

Desi-Lee Bonterre is found guilty of operating radio transmitting equipment without a license.

 

Following a 2007 charge, Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in 2011 ruled Mr. Bonterre innocent.

 

Yesterday the appeals court ruled the magistrate was wrong.

 

Special Prosecutor Sean Cazabon represented the authority.

 

The matter was adjourned to February 8th 2018 for sentencing.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *