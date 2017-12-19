Gun crimes account for 76% of the country’s homicides says Acting Commissioner

Gun crimes account for 76% of the country’s homicides.
This was revealed by who said despite efforts by his officers gun related crimes remain the country’s biggest crime problem.
The commissioner is alarmed at by the over 400 murders which have occurred so far this year.
The Acting Commissioner says his officers have been working tirelessly to get illegal firearms off the streets, yet guns seem to be the number one choice of criminals.
He was speaking on the Beyond the Tape programme on TV6 last Friday.
Commissioner Williams said the police service has already finalized a crime fighting strategy for 2018.
However, he said everyone, including citizens, has a role to play in the fight against crime.
Commissioner Williams also spoke about the investigations into Emailgate, saying the probe is complete.
However, he said nothing came out of what he termed the long and drawn-out investigation into the matter.
The Emailgate allegations were first made public by Dr Keith Rowley on May 20, 2013 after then opposition leader read a thread of 31 email messages in the Parliament.
The emails purported to be a conversation between four people, whose email accounts bore striking similarities to those of the then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, then Attorney General Anand Ramlogan, then National Security Advisor Gary Griffith and then Government Minister Suruj Rambachan.
The conversation focused on a conspiracy to murder an investigative reporter and the removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, from office, among other illegal and nefarious acts.
