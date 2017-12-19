Bail for another sexual predator

50 thousand dollars bail for a 67-year-old man charged with the rape of three children, ages 7, 8 and 10.

The Valencia man is charged with with two counts of sexual penetration and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was granted bail with surety in the sum of $50 thousand dollars.

The man, who will remain unidentified to protect the identity of the victims, appeared before the Sangre Grande Magistrates court yesterday to answer to the charges.

The incidents allegedly occurred between December 31, 2016 and August 25, 2017, as well as on August 26, 2017.