The body found in Gulf of Paria identified as Carerra escapee Unil Phillip

Posted on December 19, 2017 by newscenter5

downloadReports are saying the body found in the Gulf of Paria may be that of escaped prisoner Unil Phillip.

 

The body was found near north field close to platform 14 during the early hours of yesterday morning.

 

Reports say the captain of a boat spotted the body and contacted the authorities.

 

Mr. Phillip of Rio Claro reportedly jumped into the choppy waters off Carrera Island Prison on December 12th.

 

He escaped while being taken to an arbitration hearing. 

