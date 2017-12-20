Minister of Works and Transport applauds motorist who are driving more responsibly

The Minister of Works and Transport is applauding motorists whom he says are driving more responsibly.
The minister makes the statement as he notes a 50% decline in road fatalities over the last 10 years.
On TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday said since the speed guns came into effect motorists have become more disciplined.
He said the Traffic Branch of the police service is using additional devices, while 30 spot speed cameras are expected soon.
Minister Sinanan noted that the new technology would catch motorists who are breaking the speed limits
The new 100km/h speed limit applies to the Beetham, Churchill Roosevelt, Uriah Butler and Solomon Hochoy highways.
Minister Sinanan further warned that errant drivers would feel the full brunt of the law.
