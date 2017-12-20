I955 FM


Bullet riddled body found in car trunk in Tarouba

Posted on December 20, 2017 by newscenter5

murder2The body of a man is discovered in the trunk of a car in Tarouba. He has been identified as Kerwin Buchanan.

The find was made at around 1 O’ clock this morning near the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.  Police say Mr Buchanan’s body was riddled with bullets.

Mr Buchanan was 42 years old and lived at Coconut Drive, Morvant.

 

Police are trying to ascertain a motive for the killing.

 

 

