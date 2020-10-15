Trinidad and Tobago nationals stuck in the UK raised in the House of Commons … Government responds

MP for the Wycombe constituency Steve Baker

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs here at home has responded to the plight of stranded nationals in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Yesterday in the British parliament, Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton yesterday explained to the parliament that the Trinidad and Tobago government decided to close its borders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

She then advised affected Trinidad and Tobago nationals to make contact with their High Commission in London for assistance.

MP for the Wycombe constituency Steve Baker said he is aware that there are Trinidad and Tobago nationals burning through their savings and terrified that they will not be able to return home.

The MP called the action of the TT government uncommon humanity.

Last evening the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs issued a statement saying it is providing help to nationals overseas stranded because of because of the border closure.

The release said Trinidad and Tobago overseas missions have maintained contact with nationals who are affected.

According to the Ministry, the overseas missions have also provided humanitarian assistance to Trinidad and Tobago nationals stranded.

It said over $200,000 US dollars has been disbursed to 298 nationals who sought help in August and September.