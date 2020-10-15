I955 FM


Moonilal claims government spending millions on corruption investigations targeting members of former PP government

Posted on October 15, 2020
MP, Dr. Roodal Moonilal

Dr. Roodal Moonilal is claiming the government has been spending millions of dollars to pay 6 Special Reserve Police officers.

He says the officers are part of ongoing corruption investigations targeting former members of the Peoples Partnership government.

In the parliament yesterday Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said he has no apologies to make for seeking the peoples business.

He said there was nothing wrong with him signing a document to allow British lawyers to be paid to pursue corruption here.

