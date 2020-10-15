PM agrees to set ceiling on tax exemptions on purchases of high-end vehicles

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has agreed to set a ceiling on tax exemptions on the purchases of high-end vehicles for his Cabinet members and other MPs.

It has been a major issue after the Finance Minister last week announced increased taxes on the importation of vehicles.

The tax exemptions enjoyed by MPs, Ministers and other public officials were untouched.

Members of the public began calling for those exemptions to be reconsidered.

Yesterday Dr. Keith Rowley said he would take a proposal to the Cabinet.

During her start of the Budget debate last Friday, opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar suggested a cap on exemptions.

In the parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Rowley pointed fingers at the opposition.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert went further, calling out those on the opposition bench who may have abused the exemptions.

The chief whip among them.