I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Minority Assemblyman adds support to calls for elected & appointed officials to give up some of their perks

Posted on October 14, 2020 by admin
Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine

Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine adds his support to calls for elected and appointed officials to give up some of their perks in this time of COVID-19 measures.

On The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday he said Members of Parliament and the Tobago House of Assembly must show they understand the struggles of the people they represent, many of whom have lost their jobs and incomes.

He said the exemptions and tax concessions on vehicles for some officer holders should be put on hold.

Mr. Augustine is also questioning how some elected and appointed officials are able to pay for these high end vehicles 2 and 3 times in a term.

The Assemblyman revealed his salary to be $11,200 dollars per month.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Tobago News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *