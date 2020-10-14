Minority Assemblyman adds support to calls for elected & appointed officials to give up some of their perks

Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine

Minority Assemblyman Farley Augustine adds his support to calls for elected and appointed officials to give up some of their perks in this time of COVID-19 measures.

On The Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday he said Members of Parliament and the Tobago House of Assembly must show they understand the struggles of the people they represent, many of whom have lost their jobs and incomes.

He said the exemptions and tax concessions on vehicles for some officer holders should be put on hold.

Mr. Augustine is also questioning how some elected and appointed officials are able to pay for these high end vehicles 2 and 3 times in a term.

The Assemblyman revealed his salary to be $11,200 dollars per month.