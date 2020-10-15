Police believe killing of Tenile Cupid was related to a domestic situation

Police believe the killing of 23-year-old Tenile Cupid was related to a domestic situation.

They have been searching for a man in whose company Ms. cupid was last seen.

Ms. Cupid’s body was found in Santa Flora, hours after she was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police say Water And Sewerage Authority workers who were visiting a site at St. Clyne Road Santa Flora at around 3.35 Tuesday afternoon discovered Ms. Cupid’s body.

It is reported her face was covered with a piece of cloth and there was a wound to the head.

Her mother, Nathalie Manzano told police her daughter left their home at Easy Street, Fyzabad on Monday night in a vehicle driven by a man with whom she had recently ended a relationship.

Up to yesterday police were searching for the man.

Southern Homicide Division officers visited the scene and are continuing investigations.

Earlier this week Sunil Dookie appeared in court for the murder of his ex wife Reshma Kanchan.

The mother of 2 was found chopped to death near her Penal home on September 29th.