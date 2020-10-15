Drive by shooting in Morvant claims the lives of Jason Granderson & Gregory Robinson

A drive by shooting in Morvant claims the lives of Jason Granderson and Gregory Robinson.



The incident occurred at Jacobin Street on Tuesday night.

Reports say an off duty police officer was also wounded during the incident.

Newscenter 5 understands at around 10:30 Tuesday night a group of people was standing along the roadway when a vehicle pulled up alongside them.

It is said one of the occupants opened fire hitting 3 men.

The off duty officer who is said to be attached to the Northeastern Division was wounded.

He was taken to hospital.

Police are said to be searching for suspects.