27 new cases of COVID recorded

27 new cases of the COVID-19 virus are recorded locally.

The Ministry of Health says these 27 new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the County Medical Officers of Health.

a release yesterday said 15 persons have been discharged from public health facilities.

The Ministry said there have been 64 recovered community cases bringing the total recovered community cases to 3,452.

It said the total positive cases now stands at 5,154 while the number of active cases are 1,609.

The number of persons who have died of the virus is 93.