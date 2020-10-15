I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CMO insists people do the right thing to limit virus spread

Posted on October 15, 2020 by admin
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roshan Parasram

Yesterday Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram outlined the statistics regarding those warded and at home with the virus.

Addressing the COVID-19 media conference Dr. Parasram further noted that age and activities seem to play a significant role in whether persons are infected or not.

He again insisted that people do the right things to limit the spread of this virus.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *