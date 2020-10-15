CMO insists people do the right thing to limit virus spread

Yesterday Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram outlined the statistics regarding those warded and at home with the virus.
Addressing the COVID-19 media conference Dr. Parasram further noted that age and activities seem to play a significant role in whether persons are infected or not.
He again insisted that people do the right things to limit the spread of this virus.
