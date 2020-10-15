Chairman of Peoples National Congress in Guyana charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to defraud

Chairman of the Peoples National Congress, Volda Lawrence

One day after being questioned by the police the Chairman of the Peoples National Congress in Guyana has been charged with 2 counts of conspiracy to defraud.

Mrs. Volda Lawrence appeared in court yesterday.

After the appearance Mrs. Lawrence said it is all political and she has done no wrong.

Mrs. Lawrence is accused of conspiring with the returning officer of Region 4, Claimont Maingot to declare a fraudulent account of votes in the elections.

She was granted bail in the sum of 50,000 dollars for each of the charges.

Her attorney Nigel Hughes says it is clear the police want to harass and embarrass the leaders of the opposition party.

The attorney told reporters yesterday the prosecutor was not ready to proceed with the case and the matter was put to December 9th.