TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS TRAVELING TO T&T…

Canadian citizens are warned by their government, of an upsurge in incidents of kidnappings for ransom in Trinidad and Tobago.
Canada has issued a travel advisory for its citizens visiting Trinidad & Tobago.
Cruise ship passengers, are also advised to exercise extreme caution when walking around the docks in Port of Spain. It also tells them that the response of the police service is sluggish
