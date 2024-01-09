I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS TRAVELING TO T&T…

Posted on January 9, 2024 by admin

Canadian citizens are warned by their government, of an upsurge in incidents of kidnappings for ransom in Trinidad and Tobago.

Canada has issued a travel advisory for its citizens visiting Trinidad & Tobago.

Cruise ship passengers, are also advised to exercise extreme caution when walking around the docks in Port of Spain. It also tells them that the response of the police service is sluggish

This entry was posted in International News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *