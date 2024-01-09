FORMER PRIME MINISTER BASDEO PANDAY GOES TO HIS FINAL RESTING PLACE TODAY …

The nation is to pay a collective goodbye, to former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday.

Mister Panday died at a hospital in the United States, at the age of 90 years old on New Years day.

Today he is to be cremated after a state funeral, which begins at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts.

Mister Panday’s daughter, Mikela is expected to deliver the eulogy at the service today.

There are also tributes expected from Mr. Panday’s brother Subhas Panday, and long time political colleague and former Minister John Humphrey.

President of the Republic, Christine Kangaloo is to pay tribute to Mr. Panday, who died at the age of 90 on January 1st, 2024.

Yesterday, scores of people paid their respects to Mr. Panday as his body laid at the SAPA.

Mr. Panday died at a hospital, in Jacksonville Florida.

Among those expected to attend the 9am service today, include Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and leader of the opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar.

At the end of the service, Mr. Panday ‘s body will be taken to the shore of peace cremation site Mosquito Creek.

Traffic restrictions are expected in San Fernando today.

Parking will be available for members of the public at skinner park second grounds, on Todds Street in San Fernando, opposite Sapa and next to the ASJA Boys College.