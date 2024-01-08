TT COAST GUARD ARRESTED FOUR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Four illegal immigrants, are arrested after the coast guard chased a vessel suspected of crossing the international maritime border, between Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

A statement from the TTCG says, the vessel ran aground and the women were detained.

Residents along Los Iros beach reported, hearing an exchange of gunfire within the waters.

According to a statement from the coast guard last evening, around 10.25 a.m. Yesterday the suspicious vessel was observed south of Erin Point.

The coast guard said, that it pursued the vessel, resulting in it being grounded at the Los Iros bay area.

The release says, four people were observed fleeing the scene were arrested.

The TTCG says, quick action by its crew led to the apprehension of four adult females.

It says, the immigration division and Trinidad and Tobago police service were informed.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Trinidad and Tobago coast guard says, it continues to provide border security, search and rescue services in order to maintain the safety and security of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, through the conduct of maritime security patrols within our area of operations.