TWO MURDERS ENGAGE THE ATTENTION OF POLICE…

Two men have been killed, one in downtown Port of Spain and the other in San Raphael.

This brings it to, 17 people murdered in the last eight days.

Last year this time the number was 12.

Yesterday morning, 39 year old Omar Hunte was shot and killed near the breakfast shed in Port of Spain.

Mr. Hunte died at the scene, but a man known only as ‘smiley’ was up to yesterday hospitalised.

After the shooting the gunman ran east, across the Brian Lara promenade.

The breakfast shed remained closed as a result of the shooting, which reportedly occurred at around 5:45am

In San Rafael 60-year-old McDonald Le Blanc, of Tumpuna road South San Rafael was shot and killed.

He was taken to the Arima hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.