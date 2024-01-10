A STAR STUDDED SEND OFF FOR SOCA STAR RICARDO DRUE IN ANTIGUA & BARBUDA…

The entertainment community, adoring fans, friends and family gather to say farewell to Antigua born soca star Ricardo Drue.

He was laid to rest in his homeland yesterday.

The 37 year old, he passed away suddenly on December 12th, 2023 in Antigua and Barbuda.

A star studded send off was held at the Holy Family Cathedral, St. John’s.

Delivering the homily, catholic priest, the Rev Father Athanasius George Williams.

Present at the ceremony yesterday, was Prime Minister Gaston Brown, among other dignitaries.

Ricardo Drue was the son of regional media personality Nicola Barriteau who remembered his long love for entertainment.

Mr. Drue was the father of four sons and a daughter.

His sons spoke of him in their eulogy.

Soca star Destra Garcia paid tribute in song.

Also among those paying tribute were artistes Skinny Fabulous, Teddyson John, King Bubba and Ricardo’s brother nick.

