“DISAPPOINTING” SAYS DR. AMERY BROWN…

Meanwhile there was a situation on the compound of the Academy of the Performing Arts, when former finance minister Karen Nunez Teshiera and her political leader, Timothy Hamel Smith jumped over a fence to get to the funeral service.

She referred to her former colleague in government Dr Amery Brown, whom she accused of ignoring her request to get in.

Dr. Brown found the behaviour of Ms. Nunez Teshiera disappointing.

But the deputy leader of the new party called HOPE, insisted she was not trying to get attention or create a scene.

Ms. Nunez Teshiera served as finance minister under the Patrick Manning government, and mister Hamel Smith serviced as president of the senate under the peoples partnership.